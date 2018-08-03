Red Rock Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,886 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average volume of 166 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,468,000 after purchasing an additional 71,401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts opened at $32.86 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $421.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.