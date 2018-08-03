Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.29 million.Red Robin Gourmet Burgers also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.8-2.20 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Friday, April 20th. Maxim Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.24. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $70.10.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.01 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Guy J. Constant purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.52 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

