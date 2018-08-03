Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.29 million.Red Robin Gourmet Burgers also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.8-2.20 EPS.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Friday, April 20th. Maxim Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.24. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $70.10.
In other news, CFO Guy J. Constant purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.52 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.