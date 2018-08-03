Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $68.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of RRGB stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 524,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,603. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Guy J. Constant purchased 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.52 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

