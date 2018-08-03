Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Given a GBX 7,500 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Cfra set a GBX 7,500 ($98.54) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.83) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 6,300 ($82.77) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($97.23) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,988.10 ($91.82).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group opened at GBX 6,768 ($88.92) on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,562 ($73.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,110.43 ($106.56).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 70.50 ($0.93) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,030 ($79.23) per share, for a total transaction of £48,782.70 ($64,094.99).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

