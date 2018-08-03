Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Given a GBX 7,100 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,100 ($93.29) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a GBX 6,450 ($84.75) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,100 ($106.42) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.83) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas set a GBX 6,600 ($86.72) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,450 ($71.61) to GBX 5,500 ($72.26) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,988.10 ($91.82).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 6,800 ($89.34) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,562 ($73.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,110.43 ($106.56).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a GBX 70.50 ($0.93) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

In other news, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,030 ($79.23) per share, with a total value of £48,782.70 ($64,094.99).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

