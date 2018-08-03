Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zalando (ZAL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zalando (FRA: ZAL):

8/3/2018 – Zalando was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Zalando was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Zalando was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Zalando was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Zalando was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Zalando was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Zalando had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/6/2018 – Zalando was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/4/2018 – Zalando was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2018 – Zalando was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €48.76 ($57.36) on Friday. Zalando SE has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

