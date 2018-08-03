Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for U.S. Silica (SLCA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE: SLCA) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2018 – U.S. Silica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – U.S. Silica had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – U.S. Silica was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – U.S. Silica was given a new $37.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – U.S. Silica had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – U.S. Silica was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2018 – U.S. Silica was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/29/2018 – U.S. Silica was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SLCA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.23. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.35 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.14%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 65.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,372,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,451 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 44.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,722,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,487,000 after acquiring an additional 843,808 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $9,395,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,062,000 after acquiring an additional 233,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $5,138,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

