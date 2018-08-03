Realty Income (O) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income updated its FY18 guidance to $3.16-3.21 EPS.

O traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,124. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

In other news, Director Kathleen Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 3,303.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 135.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

