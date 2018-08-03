Re/Max (RMAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $54.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.28 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 80.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Re/Max traded up $1.35, hitting $50.25, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 209,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,134. Re/Max has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $878.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Get Re/Max alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMAX. William Blair began coverage on Re/Max in a report on Friday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Predovich sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $85,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam M. Contos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $271,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.