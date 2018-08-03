Rayonier (RYN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Rayonier have outperformed its industry in the past six months. Notably, Rayonier has resorted to active portfolio management by upgrading its U.S. South portfolio through strategic acquisitions and monetizing non-core timberland assets. Going forward, the geographical diversity and strategic location of its timberlands will offer higher pricing power to the company. Further, focus on harvest operations and rural land sale bodes well. Substantial cash flow growth and solid capital structure will enable the company to maintain its dividends. However, an international footprint makes it earrings susceptible to foreign exchange fluctuations. Further, heightening competition and regulatory requirements remain concerns.”

RYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Rayonier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rayonier from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Rayonier and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of RYN stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.14. 21,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,710. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Rayonier had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 49,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,014,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,841,000 after acquiring an additional 364,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 156,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

