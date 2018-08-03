Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE RYAM traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,547. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, SVP Michael R. Herman acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,407.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, and Pulp & Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

