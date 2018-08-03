Raymond James Lowers WestJet Airlines (WJA) Price Target to C$18.50

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WJA. Scotiabank reduced their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$28.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestJet Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.15.

WestJet Airlines opened at C$17.49 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. WestJet Airlines has a 52 week low of C$16.82 and a 52 week high of C$28.00.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.03). WestJet Airlines had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

