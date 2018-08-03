Raymond James Increases Nutrien (NTR) Price Target to $67.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.87.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien traded up $0.03, reaching $57.71, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 227,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,137. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Nutrien by 253.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.