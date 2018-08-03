Raymond James Increases Intact Financial (IFC) Price Target to C$109.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$107.00 to C$109.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

IFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.60.

Shares of Intact Financial opened at C$103.94 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$91.65 and a 52-week high of C$109.33.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81. Intact Financial had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion.

In other news, Director Robert Leary purchased 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$96.23 per share, with a total value of C$254,528.35. Also, insider Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.53, for a total transaction of C$191,060.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $248,170 in the last three months.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

