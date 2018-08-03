Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $20.12 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,370 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 130,445 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,453,000. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 922,154 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $59,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM opened at $64.77 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.73. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.91.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 16,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $852,989.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $62,646.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,787 shares in the company, valued at $523,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,421 shares of company stock worth $1,631,376 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

