Range Resources (RRC) Trading Up 1.3%

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.38. Approximately 395,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,788,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. TD Securities started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.50 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $67,160.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $153,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 53.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $188,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

