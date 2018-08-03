Range Resources (RRC) PT Lowered to $17.00 at TD Securities

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered Range Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.02.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources traded up $0.31, reaching $15.57, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 381,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.50 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $67,160.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $153,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 53.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 14.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 22.4% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 20.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.