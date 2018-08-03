RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) have trended positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RAIT Financial Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.1379312036449 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

RAIT Financial Trust stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. RAIT Financial Trust has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 21.89, a current ratio of 21.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAIT Financial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.28.

In other RAIT Financial Trust news, major shareholder Charles L. Frischer acquired 3,004 shares of RAIT Financial Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

RAIT Financial Trust Company Profile

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.rait.com or call Investor Relations at 215.207.2100.

