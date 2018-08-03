Radware (RDWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. Radware had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $26.90. 3,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,397. Radware has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.58, a PEG ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Radware by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 79,326 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 388,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 220,195 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on shares of Radware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Radware from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

