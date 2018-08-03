Quilter’s (QLT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Shares of Quilter opened at GBX 149.64 ($1.97) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advice & Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice & Wealth Management segment offers regulated face-to-face advice services to individuals and businesses in financial planning, mortgages, and protection through qualified financial advisers and mortgage and protection advisers; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private clients, corporates, pension funds, trusts, and charities.

