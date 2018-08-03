Qube Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69,499.00 (QUBE)

Qube (CURRENCY:QUBE) traded up 20% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Qube has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Qube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and BigONE. Qube has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $69,499.00 worth of Qube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003824 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000459 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00459661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00199532 BTC.

Golem (GNT) traded up 309.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013156 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 288.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00179544 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00017881 BTC.

Qube Profile

Qube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Qube’s official Twitter account is @QUBEofficial_ . Qube’s official website is www.qube.vip

Buying and Selling Qube

Qube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

