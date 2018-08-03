Quality Systems (QSII) Given Sell Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sell rating on shares of Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QSII. Leerink Swann set a $22.00 target price on shares of Quality Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Quality Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $19.00 target price on shares of Quality Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quality Systems from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Quality Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Quality Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.36.

Shares of QSII stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.62. Quality Systems has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. Quality Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.69%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Quality Systems will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quality Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,093 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quality Systems by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,241,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 327,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quality Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 28,958 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quality Systems by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 615,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 352,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quality Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $7,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets software and services that automate various aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records for medical and dental practices in the United States. The company's NextGen division provides integrated clinical, financial, and connectivity solutions for ambulatory and dental provider organizations.

