QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $64.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $618,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $62,646.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,376 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.91.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

