Qiagen (QGEN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “QIAGEN registered better-than-expected second-quarter results with strong growth across majority of the segments. We are upbeat about QuantiFERON-TB test maintaining a dynamic double-digit growth pace and the company being on track with its target for $300 million of annual sales by 2020. We look forward to QIAGEN’s partnership with SRL in Japan. QIAGEN´s companion diagnostic workflows will be implemented by SRL. The company also delivered a strong performance with respect to operating margin. Meanwhile, its commitment to return more to shareholders through increased repurchases reflects its solid cash position. On the flip side, the company announced a negative impact from the disposals of several product portfolios announced in the second half of 2017. Also, competitive landscape and strong reliance on collaborations remain major overhangs. Overall, the company outperformed its industry over the past six months.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Qiagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Qiagen from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of Qiagen traded up $0.11, reaching $38.07, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 57,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,896. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.89 million. analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 156.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

