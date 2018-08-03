Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Nanometrics Incorporated Raised by Analyst (NANO)

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Nanometrics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nanometrics’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NANO. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nanometrics to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Nanometrics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

NANO opened at $41.15 on Thursday. Nanometrics has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $899.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nanometrics had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Nanometrics’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 32.1% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 29.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Thomas Bentley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $568,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,250.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rollin Kocher sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $32,681.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,390.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,847 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

