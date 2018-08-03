Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Habit Restaurants Inc Lifted by Wedbush (HABT)

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Habit Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Habit Restaurants’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered Habit Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of Habit Restaurants opened at $15.15 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69, a PEG ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.72. Habit Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HABT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $537,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

