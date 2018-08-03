Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Lifted by William Blair

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2019 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ECL. ValuEngine raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.56.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $146.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $125.74 and a 52 week high of $150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

