Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.67.

Restaurant Brands International opened at C$82.81 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$67.55 and a one year high of C$88.36.

In related news, Director Golnar Khosrowshahi purchased 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$79.70 per share, with a total value of C$451,899.00. Also, Director Lisa Giles-Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.03, for a total transaction of C$1,525,750.00.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

