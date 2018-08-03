Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Reduced by Analyst

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2018 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp opened at $37.50 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $89.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 37,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,551,056.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,896,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,880,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5,677.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 379,077 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,684,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,279,000 after purchasing an additional 365,375 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,942,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.