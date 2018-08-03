Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Newpark Resources Inc Increased by Analyst (NR)

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Newpark Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Sill now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ FY2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Newpark Resources’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Newpark Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 423.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 29,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

