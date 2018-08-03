Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) Reduced by Analyst

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 30th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. FIG Partners also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MOFG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $32.38 on Thursday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $392.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.61 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.09%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

