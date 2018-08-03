Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Raised by Boenning Scattergood (IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note issued on Monday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 12.62%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) opened at $25.05 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $590.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of -0.11. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 44,790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 541,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 267,084 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,858 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David C. Reglin sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $44,797.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,905.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry L. Haske sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $44,798.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,538 shares in the company, valued at $769,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock worth $237,299 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

