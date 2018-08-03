Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Elevate Credit Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (ELVT)

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Elevate Credit in a report issued on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $9.00 target price on Elevate Credit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Elevate Credit opened at $9.21 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.13 million, a PE ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 47.1% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,843,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 590,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 44,744 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 522,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 277,183 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevate Credit news, COO Jason Harvison sold 2,500 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $25,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 55,889 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $470,026.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,251 shares of company stock worth $2,857,924. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.