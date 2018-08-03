Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Lowered by Analyst

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLMN. BidaskClub cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “$21.25” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands opened at $18.60 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 237.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $4,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 244,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,706.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $2,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,317.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 686,831 shares of company stock valued at $14,667,707. Company insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

