Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Increased by William Blair

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) – William Blair raised their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a report issued on Tuesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALSN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 84.92% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director James A. Star sold 12,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $517,001.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at about $249,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

