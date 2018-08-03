Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Trex Company Inc (TREX) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued on Monday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of TREX opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 2.39. Trex has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $80.19.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. Trex had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

In other news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $281,659.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,531.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $165,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

