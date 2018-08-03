Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for First Foundation Inc (FFWM) Issued By DA Davidson

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Monday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on shares of First Foundation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $697.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.38 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 62,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $296,715.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $186,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.