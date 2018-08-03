Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Alacer Gold Corp (ASR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Alacer Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alacer Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Alacer Gold alerts:

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. Alacer Gold had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 34.91%. The company had revenue of C$71.22 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alacer Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Alacer Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Alacer Gold opened at C$2.64 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Alacer Gold has a one year low of C$1.96 and a one year high of C$2.97.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Çöpler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.