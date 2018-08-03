Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Apple Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.99. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $13.33 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised Apple to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.59.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $207.39 on Thursday. Apple has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $208.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,022.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $2,976,697.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,258 shares in the company, valued at $23,821,566.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $2,898,622.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,143,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,510 shares of company stock worth $24,499,179 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

