Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Ralph Lauren Corp Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $252,146.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 633,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,509,179.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

