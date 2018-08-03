Puzo Michael J Sells 2,233 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Puzo Michael J lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 4.7% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 68,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 82,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard opened at $202.01 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mastercard to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.70.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

