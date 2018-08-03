Putnam High Income Securities Fund (PCF) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.34

Media headlines about Putnam High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) have trended positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Putnam High Income Securities Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8165872405107 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Putnam High Income Securities Fund traded down $0.01, reaching $9.38, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,564. Putnam High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were paid a $0.0283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

There is no company description available for Putnam High Income Securities Fund.

