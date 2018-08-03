Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 9,675 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $115.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $109.54 and a 52-week high of $127.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

