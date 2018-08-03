Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIK. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of Michaels Companies opened at $20.11 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82. Michaels Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

MIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Michaels Companies in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

