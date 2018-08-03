Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,486 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,908,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Analog Devices by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,608,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,513,000 after purchasing an additional 532,620 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 34,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $103.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total value of $968,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total transaction of $427,656.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $8,341,331. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $116.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

