PureTech Health (PRTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRTC. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 248 ($3.26) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.22) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 266.25 ($3.50).

PureTech Health opened at GBX 157 ($2.06) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.41).

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

