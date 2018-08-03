Pure (PURE) Market Capitalization Tops $102,780.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PURE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Pure has traded flat against the dollar. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Pure has a market cap of $102,780.00 and $0.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.71 or 0.02832004 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012864 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000765 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004800 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002888 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000119 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001278 BTC.

About Pure

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,856,560 coins and its circulating supply is 19,747,281 coins. The official website for Pure is purealt.org . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.