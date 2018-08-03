Public Storage (PSA) Shares Bought by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 643,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,013,000 after acquiring an additional 47,440 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 37,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage opened at $210.21 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.26. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $180.48 and a 1 year high of $234.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.61). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

