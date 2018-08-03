Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,599,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221,251 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $194,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,768,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,077,000 after purchasing an additional 97,141 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $1,121,857.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 574,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,916,954.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,739. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

