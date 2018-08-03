Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,800 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,968,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,093,000.

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $194.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $168.00 and a 1-year high of $199.28.

